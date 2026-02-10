Bane closed with 25 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 118-99 win over the Bucks.

Bane connected from all over in Monday's win. His only misses came from behind the arc, where he still shot 40 percent on five tries. While Bane's three-point percentage is at a career-low 35.7 percent, he's one of the best free-throw shooters in the league this season, shooting 93.0 percent from the charity stripe.