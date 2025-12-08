Bane closed Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

It was another fairly quiet offensive performance from Bane, who has just 35 points total in his last three games -- less than the 37 he dropped in back-to-back contests on the Pistons and Bulls on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1. The Magic saw Jalen Suggs (leg) and Franz Wagner (lower leg) leave Sunday's game early however, and if either or both of those injuries prove to be serious, Bane's usage could skyrocket. He's scored in double digits in 13 of the last 14 games, averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.