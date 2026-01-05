Bane ended with 31 points (12-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 victory over the Pacers.

The 27-year-old wing dialed up his first game with 30-plus points since Dec. 20 and the fourth time since the beginning of December. Over 16 games during that stretch, Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.1 threes, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals.