Bane provided 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the 76ers.

The 23 points led the Magic, who were missing some key pieces in Jalen Suggs (knee) and both Franz Wagner (ankle) and Moritz Wagner (knee). Bane has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games, averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.6 combined steals and blocks over that stretch, and Orlando will continue to lean on him for offense until the roster gets healthier.