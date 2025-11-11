Bane totaled 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over Portland.

Bane had a relatively modest night from beyond the arc, missing all five of his three-point attempts until the very last possession, where his last second heave went in at the buzzer, ultimately winning the game for Orlando. Bane also tied his early season-high in assists with seven, and will look to build on his momentum Wednesday against the Knicks.