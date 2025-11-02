Bane recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 victory over the Wizards.

Bane finished in single digits for the second straight game Saturday, though it didn't impact the Magic's dominant win. Acquired from the Grizzlies this offseason to bolster perimeter scoring, the sharpshooting guard has struggled to find his rhythm, connecting on just 25.8 percent of his attempts from deep. Through seven games, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists -- all notable declines from his 2024-25 production.