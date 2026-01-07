Bane totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 24 minutes during the Magic's 120-112 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Bane and the rest of the Magic starters did not play in the fourth quarter while facing a 26-point deficit, as head coach Jamahl Mosley opted to stick with the bench during a furious comeback in the final frame that ultimately fell short. Bane's 24 minutes were his lowest since Nov. 4 against the Hawks (23 minutes), and the sixth-year pro, along with fellow starters Paolo Banchero, Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black and Wendell Carter, will look to bounce back in the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set Wednesday against the Nets.