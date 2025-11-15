Bane accumulated 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 105-98 victory over the Nets.

Bane found success from beyond the arc Friday, drilling three triples for a second straight game. Despite a strong performance against Brooklyn, he entered the day hitting at an unimpressive 30.2 percent from downtown through 12 appearances this season, which is down substantially from the 39.2 percent he hit at through 69 games a year ago with Memphis. The good news is that Bane will continue to be asked to put up shots for the Magic as the season rolls on, giving him plenty of opportunities to get back on track.