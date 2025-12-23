Bane had 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Monday's 120-97 loss to the Warriors.

Although Bane shot 50 percent from the floor and finished with a strong number, the loss of Franz Wagner (ankle) is putting a lot of undue pressure on Bane and the core of Orlando's first unit. The Magic have gone 2-3 without Wagner, and although Bane has averaged 23.6 points per game in his absence, the rest of the team hasn't offered the same level of support.