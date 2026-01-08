Bane notched nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime victory over the Nets.

Bane got himself into some early foul trouble, which played a role in him going scoreless through the first half of action with just one shot attempt over 11 minutes. He didn't do much better over the second half, and despite the game going to overtime, Bane was held to single digits in the scoring department for just the fourth time this season. He'll look to get things back on track Friday versus Philadelphia.