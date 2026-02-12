Bane supplied 31 points (11-17 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bucks.

Bane was scorching to begin Wednesday's game, as he dropped in 20 points on eight shots in his first 10 minutes of play, and he wound up matching his career high in three-point makes. Bane has now scored 20-plus points in four straight, and the Magic have won three of their past four games.