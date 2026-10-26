Bane logged 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 victory over the Knicks.

Bane bounced back from a scoreless first quarter to lead Orlando in scoring, connecting on four three-pointers while contributing across multiple categories. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined and Jalen Suggs suffering a right knee injury late in Sunday's contest, Bane could be asked to shoulder an even larger offensive workload in the coming games.