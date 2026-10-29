Bane logged 13 points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to Toronto.

Bane was coming off a 22-point performance against the Knicks on Sunday, but the veteran guard was not as efficient during Wednesday's win. He's connected on at least 39.0 percent of his three-point attempts in each of the two prior seasons, but he's gone 10-for-36 (27.8 percent) from beyond the arc through the first four games of the 2026-27 campaign. Still, Bane is expected to have a larger workload for as long as Paolo Banchero (ankle) is out of action.