Bane finished Sunday's 128-118 victory over the Pelicans with 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

The 27 points led all scorers on the afternoon, as Bane topped 20 points for the third time in six January contests. Over that stretch, the former Grizzly is averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals.