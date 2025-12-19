Bane produced six points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to the Nuggets.

For the sixth time this season, Bane was held to single-digit points. His usage rate fluctuates a lot in Orlando, but this can simply be chalked up to an off night during a tough matchup. For the season, Bane holds averages of 18.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.