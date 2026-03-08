Magic's Desmond Bane: Pours in team-high 30 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane accumulated 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves.
It's the fifth time in the last 10 games that Bane has delivered at least 30 points. The 27-year-old wing has been on fire over that stretch, during which he has averaged 25.6 points, 3.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 50.8 percent from beyond the arc.
