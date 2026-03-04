Magic's Desmond Bane: Puts up 25 against Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane had 25 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over the Wizards.
Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic with an impressive 37-point performance, but Bane was the team's second-best scorer with a solid showing as well. The star forward has been on a roll of late and has scored 20-plus points in five of his seven appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.
