Bane logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during the Magic's 114-98 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Bane was responsible for three of the Magic's 11 three-pointers Monday and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Paolo Banchero (37 points), though no other Orlando player scored more than 15 points during the loss. Since Jan. 2, Bane has averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.