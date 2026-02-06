Bane ended Thursday's 118-98 victory over the Nets with 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 32 minutes.

Bane was held to just seven points on 3-for-7 shooting in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Thunder, so it was nice to see him get things back on track Thursday evening. He did a good job of taking advantage of Brooklyn's lackluster effort on defense, repeatedly attacking the rim and cashing in on easy looks. Bane will look to keep his foot on the gas pedal Saturday with a favorable matchup against the Jazz.