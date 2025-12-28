Magic's Desmond Bane: Scores 24 points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane had 24 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), one rebound and six assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 win over the Nuggets.
Bane didn't make a single three-pointer for the second straight game, as he also went 0-for-6 in the loss to the Hornets on Friday. However, that inefficiency didn't stop Bane from posting a solid stat line across the board. This was the fourth time Bane scored at least 20 points in his last five appearances, and he's firmly entrenched as one of the most reliable offensive weapons for the Magic. Bane has 20 or more points in six of his 12 appearances in December, so his fantasy upside would be even higher if he were able to deliver more consistency with his scoring numbers.
