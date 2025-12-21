Bane racked up 32 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 128-127 overtime win over the Jazz.

This was an excellent bounce-back performance from Bane, who was held to just six points on 3-for-11 shooting his last time out, and he also snatched a steal after failing to do so during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets. While there have been some low points, Bane has been mostly solid over the past month, flirting with top-50 value behind averages of 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 triples per contest.