Magic's Desmond Bane: Season-high five steals Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane registered 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and five steals over 39 minutes during the Magic's 121-113 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Bane entered Tuesday's contest having just one multi-steal game to his name to open the 2025-26 regular season, but he showed off his defensive chops with five steals, tying a career high he set in April 2022 as a member of the Grizzlies. He also led the Magic with 23 points, and he has scored at least 22 points in five of his last seven outings. Over that span, Bane has averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 37.4 minutes per game.
