Bane closed Saturday's 113-105 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes.

The 27-year-old wing tied Paolo Banchero for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, as Bane put together his best scoring performance of the series so far. Bane's averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 boards, 3.3 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.7 minutes heading into Game 4 on Monday.