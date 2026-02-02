Bane recorded a team-high 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Spurs.

The former Grizzly is beginning to find a groove in his first season with the Magic. Bane has scored 20-plus points in three straight games and seven of the last 10, averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals over that latter stretch while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.