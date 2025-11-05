Bane was ejected in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hawks after being assessed both a Flagrant 1 foul and a technical foul, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bane was tossed with 5:24 remaining in the third and will finish the game with nine points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes. With the 27-year-old swingman unavailable, Anthony Black and Jase Richardson are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.