Magic's Desmond Bane: Traded to Orlando
The Grizzlies traded Bane to the Magic on Sunday in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The sharpshooter will join Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in Orlando after the Magic's first-round playoff loss to the Celtics. Bane delivered another productive season during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 32.0 minutes per game in 69 regular-season appearances for Memphis. A career 41.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc, the 26-year-old is under contract through the 2028-29 campaign and will provide the Magic with much-needed outside shooting after they finished last in three-point percentage last season.
