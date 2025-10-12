Magic's Desmond Bane: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Heat, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Bane is getting a maintenance day along with Paolo Banchero. He's made two appearances in the preseason so far with averages of 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.4 minute per contest.
More News
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Fills box score in Orlando debut•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Traded to Orlando•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Strikes for 23 in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Struggles offensively in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Double-double in Game 2•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Held in check•