default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bane (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Heat, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Bane is getting a maintenance day along with Paolo Banchero. He's made two appearances in the preseason so far with averages of 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.4 minute per contest.

More News