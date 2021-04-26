Cannady has been diagnosed with a fractured right ankle, which will require surgery.

Cannady was stretchered off the court late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against Indiana with what was clearly a serious lower-leg injury. An X-ray confirmed that Cannady sustained an open fracture of his right ankle, which will put an end to his 2020-21 season and entail a lengthy recovery period. The two-way player appeared in eight games for the Magic after making his NBA debut on April 7 against Washington.