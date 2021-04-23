Cannady tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Pelicans.

Cannady entered the contest having scored a cumulative 17 points over six games on the campaign. He matched that combined scoring total Thursday, taking advantage of a season-high 24 minutes due to the blowout nature of the loss. The rookie tied for the team lead in scoring in the game and knocked down three of his five attempts from deep. The impressive effort could earn Cannady more playing time given the fact that Orlando is far out of the playoff picture and will likely be looking to the future over the remainder of the season.