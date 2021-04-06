Cannady signed a 10-day contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Orlando has plenty of familiarity with Cannady, who attended training camp with the club this season and was the G League Finals MVP for the team's affiliate in Lakeland. After his excellent run at the G League bubble, the 24-year-old point guard should now get the chance to make his NBA debut after having yet to crack a roster since going undrafted out of Princeton in 2019. Given Orlando's lack of healthy depth at point guard, Cannady could have a spot in the rotation Wednesday against the Wizards.