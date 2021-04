Cannady was signed to a 10-day contract by the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Cannady, who was the G League Finals MVP in the bubble for the champion Lakeland Magic, will get his chance at the NBA after signing a 10-day contract. The 24-year-old point guard has yet to appear in the NBA after he spent four years at Princeton, graduating in 2019. He will likely see at least some limited backup minutes as the team is shorthanded at the point guard position.