Cannady underwent surgery Monday to clean out his dislocated and severely sprained right ankle, but a follow-up X-ray, MRI and CT scan didn't reveal any broken bones or ligament tears, the Associated Press reports.

The rookie will end up missing the rest of the season, but Monday still brought some good news for Cannady, who was initially diagnosed with an open fracture of the ankle when he was stretchered off the court in Sunday's loss to the Pacers with the injury. Though Cannady will still presumably require multiple months to recover from surgery, he at least looks to have a chance at being ready for the start of the 2021-22 season. Cannady was playing the 2020-21 season on an expiring two-way deal, so the Magic will have to decide in the offseason whether to renew his contract or allow him to enter free agency.