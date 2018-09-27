Magic's Devin Davis: Joins Orlando for camp

Davis signed a training camp contract with the Magic on Thursday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Davis spent his final two collegiate seasons at Houston before going unselected in this year's draft. He started all 35 of his appearances during his senior campaign, averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

