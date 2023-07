Dennis finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block in 24 minutes of Thursday's 88-71 Summer League loss to Portland.

Dennis had a very limited role in two previous Summer League appearances, averaging just 11.0 minutes. With the Magic sitting Anthony Black and Jett Howard, Dennis was one of the few standouts for Orlando. The Magic have a logjam in their backcourt, so Dennis will simply be hoping for a training camp invite.