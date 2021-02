Bacon played in 21 minutes off the bench and added 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Raptors.

Bacon made a season-high four three-pointers and has gone 6-for-9 from deep in his last two games. Although he lost his starting job, Bacon is still averaging 9.6 points in 23.3 minutes of action this season.