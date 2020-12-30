Bacon finished with 18 points (9-10 FG) and eight rebounds across 23 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Bacon has started every game for the Magic this season but this is the first time he was able to surpass the 10-point mark. Bacon began the 2020-21 season with a scoreless outing against the Heat, but he has been both productive and sharp since then -- he has averaged 10.0 points per game while shooting 13-for-17 from the field in that three-game stretch. It's safe to say he's trending in the right direction.