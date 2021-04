Bacon scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Bacon was out of the starting five for the first time in five games, though he still managed to top 30 minutes. He also found plenty of opportunity to get his shot up to score in double-digits for the third consecutive game. Bacon provides little else across the stat sheet, but he is able to provide some scoring uspide.