Bacon scored a career-high 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

The 25-year-old led the Magic in scoring against his former club, the third time in the last four games Bacon has hit for 20 or more points. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.7 minutes as one of the few healthy wing players left on the Orlando roster.