Bacon registered 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Friday's loss at the Celtics.

Bacon has settled as a starter this season, and while he's been inconsistent, he seems to be finding a groove of late -- he has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests. He has been dependant on volume to make things happen, however, as he's only shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range during that five-game stretch.