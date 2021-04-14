Bacon will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls.
With Gary Harris (rest) returning to the starting five, Bacon will resume a bench role. As a reserve this season, he's averaged 8.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes.
