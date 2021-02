Bacon tallied 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 37 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.

Bacon started in Evan Fournier's place for the third straight game and is making a strong case for more playing time in the process. Orlando's season is quickly devolving into a rebuilding effort, and the Florida State product is young enough to be involved in Orlando's core if they make a lot of moves at the trade deadline.