Bacon had 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Making his fourth straight start, Bacon saw 32 minutes and turned in his second 20-point effort in the last week. With a few regulars injured, Bacon could continue to see increased minutes over the next couple of games, but he doesn't contribute much, fantasy-wise, outside of occasional scoring outbursts.