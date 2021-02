Bacon was held scoreless (0-0 FG, 0-0 FT) in 16 minutes of action Friday night against Golden State.

Returning to the bench for the first time since Feb. 5, Bacon did not attempt a shot or record a single statistic -- save for one personal foul -- in his 16 minutes. Over his previous six appearances, Bacon averaged 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31.5 minutes, but with Evan Fournier back healthy, the Florida State product's role will likely diminish.