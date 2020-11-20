Bacon signed a two-year contract with the Magic on Friday, Vincent Goodwill of Yahooreports.

Bacon struggled last season with the Hornets, averaging 5.7 points and shooting an abysmal 34.8 percent from the field, 28.4 percent from three and 66.0 percent from the free-throw line. His shooting was much worse than the year prior, where he shot 47.5 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from three and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line. Bacon will look to get back on track with the Magic, but he likely won't have a significant role with the team. He's never seen more than 17.7 minutes per game in a season.