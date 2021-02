Bacon will start Saturday's game against the Bulls.

The 25-year-old was slated to come off the bench, per usual, but Evan Fournier was pulled from the starting five due to back spasms. Bacon averaged 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.6 minutes as a starter earlier this season, and he figure to have an expanded role Saturday, especially if Fournier is downgraded from questionable to out.