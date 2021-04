Bacon scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists over 33 minutes during the 114-110 loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Filling in for the injured James Ennis (calf), Bacon led the team in points, field goals made and free throws made. Bacon has been an up-and-down scorer for the Magic all season long but doesn't add much fantasy value anywhere else. Up next for the Magic is a Tuesday matchup against the Hawks.