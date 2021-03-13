Bacon produced 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 104-77 loss to the Spurs.

Throughout the season, Bacon has bailed the MAgic out with several standout performances with solid shooting and support at multiple positions. He's probably the biggest beneficiary of Aaron Gordon's absence despite spending most of its time at the two or three. He started at shooting guard due to Terrence Ross's absence, but he will platoon with multiple players to fill the gaps until Ross and Gordon return to the lineup.