Bacon recorded six points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 23 minutes Friday in a 116-90 loss against the Clippers.

Bacon is not known for all-around production, but he provided one of his best in such case Friday. He has averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals across six games off the bench since losing his starting role. Bacon will hope to reclaim one, but it will be unlikely unless Evan Fournier or James Ennis are unavailable.