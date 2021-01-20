Bacon will come off the bench Wednesday at Minnesota.
The 25-year-old has started all 14 games this season, but he'll shift to the bench with James Ennis available and Evan Fournier (back) returning from a nine-game absence. Bacon averaged 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 25.6 minutes as a starter and could have a reduced role off the bench.
