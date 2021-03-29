Bacon had 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Lakers.

Bacon has started in Orlando's last two games and surpassed the 15-point mark in both contests, and that could easily well become his floor during the rest of the season as long as he remains in the starting five. In fact, this 26-point output was a season-high mark for him. Bacon has already scored 20 or more points three times this season, and he's likely to deliver more impressive scoring outputs since he'll have a bigger role until the end of the campaign. He is one a must-add waiver pick-up at this point.